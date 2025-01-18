TN: Actor-politician Vijay to lead protest march against Parandur airport on January 20

Chennai, Jan 18 Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will lead a protest march on January 20 at Eganapuram village against the proposed greenfield airport, which is set to become Chennai's second airport.

Vijay has sought permission to visit Eganapuram village in the Kanchipuram district, where the airport is planned.

The protest aims to highlight the ongoing agitation by residents of about 20 villages who have opposed the project since 2022.

Vijay sought permission to hold the meeting on January 19 or 20, and Kanchipuram Police allowed him to do so on January 20.

TVK office-bearers have already begun preparations for the event by engaging with the protest committee's leaders. On the Pongal day, two TVK state office-bearers, Jagannathan and another member, visited Eganapuram and identified five acres of land for the gathering.

On Friday, TVK General Secretary N. Anand oversaw the levelling of a vacant ground near the Ambedkar statue in Eganapuram village, where Vijay is expected to address the people.

Since the Union government announced Parandur as the site for the greenfield airport in August 2022, residents have staged vehement protests, citing concerns over ecological damage and the loss of agricultural land. The project requires the acquisition of 5,746 acres across 20 villages, with plans to complete the airport by 2028.

Residents, particularly from Eganapuram - one of the largest affected villages - argue that the project will destroy fertile agricultural land and eco-sensitive water bodies, threatening their livelihoods and local ecosystems.

Demonstrations, including nighttime protests, recently marked their 900th day on January 10. Villagers have also boycotted grama sabha meetings, elections, and passed resolutions demanding that the project be scrapped.

The police have often restricted access to the protesting villages, erecting barricades and checking vehicles to prevent outsiders from entering. Permission for protest marches by groups such as the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam, and the anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam has either been denied or revoked.

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Department has stated that land acquisition will only proceed after consultations with the affected communities and discussions at the gram sabha level. However, the villagers remain resolute in their opposition.

