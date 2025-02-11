TN agriculture dept to boost farmer awareness for ‘Agristack’ portal enrolment

Chennai, Feb 11 The Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department is actively working to raise awareness among farmers about enrolling in the ‘Agristack’ portal.

Awareness campaigns will be conducted across districts with significant agricultural activity, including the Delta region, which is considered the rice bowl of the state.

The Agristack portal, developed by the Union Ministry of Agriculture, is a digital platform designed to provide farmers with centralised, data-driven services.

It aims to streamline access to various government schemes, ensuring that benefits reach farmers efficiently.

Under this initiative, farmers are required to upload their details into the Farmer’s Registry, which will store comprehensive information about their agricultural land and crop survey data.

Once registered, farmers will no longer need to apply separately for different schemes. Instead, they will receive a unique ID that grants direct access to multiple government benefits.

The portal will maintain essential details such as KYC, PAN, Aadhaar, bank account information, and other relevant data.

Various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, and other agricultural benefits, will be accessible based on the information stored in the database.

Beyond financial assistance, Agristack supports sustainable farming by offering insights into soil health, water usage, and climate conditions, enabling farmers to improve productivity.

Additionally, real-time weather updates will help them plan better and reduce crop losses.

The platform will also facilitate improved access to credit. To encourage widespread participation, the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department, in collaboration with other government agencies, will conduct awareness camps across rural areas.

Officials have outlined a one-month intensive awareness campaign, after which feedback will be collected to assess enrolment levels.

Based on this analysis, a second phase of awareness initiatives will be launched to ensure maximum farmer participation.

A senior agriculture department official emphasised that the goal is to achieve 100 per cent enrollment so that no farmer misses out on the benefits of government schemes in the future.

