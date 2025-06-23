TN: AIADMK slams ‘Murugan conference’ for disrespecting Dravidian icons

Chennai, June 23 Amid celebrations by the BJP and its allies over the “successful” conduct of the Muruga Bhaktargal (Lord Murugan Devotees) conference in Madurai, a storm has erupted over a controversial audio-visual presentation screened at the event.

The video, which portrayed Dravidian stalwarts E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi in a derogatory manner, has drawn sharp criticism, including from within the AIADMK.

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was present at the event alongside other party colleagues, publicly expressed regret over the screening of the video.

“It should have been avoided,” Bhalaji said on Monday, distancing himself from the contentious portrayal of iconic Dravidian figures.

Speaking to reporters in Sivakasi, Bhalaji strongly defended the legacy of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, whose image and ideological imprint remain embedded in the AIADMK’s identity.

“Anna was instrumental in bringing the marginalised to the forefront of politics. Thanks to him, rickshaw pullers and daily wage labourers could become MLAs and Ministers,” Bhalaji remarked.

He acknowledged that while some may disagree with the ideologies of leaders like Periyar, many others respected and admired them.

“Instead of criticising past leaders, especially those who fought for the upliftment of the oppressed, we should speak about their achievements. Bringing up their ideologies in a negative light only fuels unnecessary debates,” he warned.

Bhalaji further reminded that AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had upheld Anna’s ideals.

“Jayalalithaa made a person from the Backward Classes like me a minister in her Cabinet. That’s the legacy we follow. Our general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami continues to uphold the same values,” he said.

The controversial video at the conference glorified Hindu Munnani as the protector of dharma and branded Dravidian leaders, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, DMK MP A. Raja, and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, as symbols of adharma and “atheist foxes.”

Despite court directives to keep the event apolitical, the conference featured several veiled attacks on Dravidian ideologies, with speeches by leaders like Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan adding to the political tone.

The Madras High Court had earlier warned organisers not to mix politics with religious events. However, the content and tone of the Murugan conference have now triggered a backlash even among attendees, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a spiritual gathering.

--IANS

