TN announces 12-day half-yearly holiday for schools from December 24

Chennai, Dec 16 The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day holiday for school students across the state, beginning December 24, following the completion of the ongoing half-yearly examinations.

The extended break comes as a relief for students, as the usual holiday period after the exams is typically limited to a maximum of nine days. Half-yearly examinations for the current academic year have already commenced in government and aided schools.

While examinations for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 began on December 10, the exams for students studying in Classes 6 to 9 started on December 15.

According to the official schedule, examinations for all classes are set to conclude on December 23. In view of the uniform completion of exams across all classes on December 23, the School Education Department has decided to grant a continuous 12-day holiday from December 24 to January 4. Classes will resume on January 5, officials confirmed.

Traditionally, students in Tamil Nadu are granted a half-yearly vacation immediately after the completion of their examinations. In previous years, the duration of this holiday was generally restricted to nine days. However, this year’s calendar has allowed for a longer break due to the alignment of examination schedules across different classes and the festive season.

The holiday period coincides with major celebrations such as Christmas and the New Year, enabling students and families to observe the festivities without academic pressure. Schools will remain closed throughout this period, and regular academic activities will recommence only after the New Year celebrations.

Officials from the School Education Department said the decision was taken to ensure adequate rest for students after the examinations and to maintain uniformity in the academic calendar.

The extended break is also expected to help students return refreshed for the next phase of the academic year. Parents and students have welcomed the announcement, noting that the longer holiday provides an opportunity for family time as well as preparation for upcoming academic responsibilities.

With schools reopening on January 5, teaching activities will resume as per schedule, marking the beginning of the post-half-yearly academic session. The department has advised schools to strictly adhere to the reopening date and ensure that academic plans are implemented without delay once classes resume after the holidays.

