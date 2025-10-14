TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions

Chennai, Oct 14 The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convened for its four-day winter session, began the proceedings on Tuesday amid a charged political atmosphere.

Speaker M. Appavu presided over the proceedings, which started with the traditional Thirukkural recital. The session opened on a solemn note, with the House paying homage to eight former members who had passed away. This was followed by a two-minute silence to honour the 41 victims of the tragic Karur stampede that occurred during a political rally on September 27.

The Assembly also adopted condolence resolutions for several prominent personalities, including former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, former Nagaland Governor L. Ganesan, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy, and IAS officer Dr Beela Venkatesan. Each of their contributions to public life was remembered with deep respect by the members present.

A separate condolence resolution was passed in honour of Valparai MLA D.K. Amul Kandasamy of the AIADMK, who passed away recently.

Members of all parties stood in silence as a mark of tribute. After completing the condolence proceedings, Speaker Appavu adjourned the House for the day, announcing that the session would resume on Wednesday.

According to the business schedule, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the supplementary estimates for the financial year 2025-2026 on October 15.

The discussion on the grants will take place on October 16, with the minister scheduled to reply to the debate on October 17, marking the conclusion of the short-duration session.

Each day’s sitting will commence at 9.30 a.m. with the Question Hour, followed by legislative business.

The winter session, though brief, is expected to see heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches, especially in the wake of the Karur tragedy and other law-and-order controversies that have gripped the state in recent weeks.

The Speaker expressed hope that the proceedings would remain dignified and constructive, focusing on people’s welfare even amid political differences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor