TN BJP attacks DMK over ‘criminal negligence’ after water contamination deaths in Tiruttani

Chennai, Dec 28 A deadly water contamination incident in Karlambakkam village near Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, has triggered a fierce political backlash, with BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad accusing the DMK government of “criminal negligence” and administrative collapse.

The incident, which claimed the lives of two residents and left several others hospitalised, has once again brought Tamil Nadu’s drinking water safety and governance standards under scrutiny.

The victims -- Ezhumalai (65) and Sudha (50), both from Scheduled Caste families -- reportedly consumed drinking water supplied by the local panchayat that was contaminated with sewage. More than ten others suffered severe vomiting and diarrhoea, forcing their admission to nearby hospitals.

Angered villagers staged road blockades, demanding accountability and immediate action.

In a strongly worded statement, A.N.S. Prasad said the tragedy exposed the “hollowness of the Dravidian Model” and accused the DMK government of failing to ensure even the most basic public service -- safe drinking water.

“This is not an accident but a consequence of administrative negligence. When governance collapses, the poor pay with their lives,” he said.

Prasad pointed out that the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission has invested heavily in Tamil Nadu, with official figures showing over 89 per cent rural household tap coverage as of November 2025.

“Despite receiving thousands of crores in central assistance, how are Scheduled Caste families still dying after consuming contaminated water?” he asked, demanding answers from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Calling for immediate action, the BJP leader demanded the suspension of the Tiruvallur District Collector and a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

He also urged the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to take suo motu cognisance of the deaths.

Prasad further criticised DMK’s allies, accusing them of remaining silent despite projecting themselves as champions of social justice.

“Their silence in the face of such suffering exposes the hypocrisy of their politics,” he said.

As investigations continue, residents of Karlambakkam await accountability and assurance that access to safe drinking water -- a basic human right -- will no longer be denied to them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor