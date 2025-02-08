TN BJP chief Annamalai congratulates PM Modi for huge win in Delhi polls

Chennai, Feb 8 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday hailed the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, stating that the party's emphatic win is a testament to the enduring popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics.

Annamalai in a statement on Saturday said, "The people of Delhi have decisively rejected the corrupt AAP, decimated the Congress party for the third consecutive time, and have given the BJP a historic mandate."

In a message congratulating the Delhi BJP unit, Annamalai said, "Heartiest congratulations to all leaders and karyakartas of the Delhi BJP unit for this astounding victory. This triumph is a testament to PM Narendra Modi and other leaders’ hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the party's ideals."

As the news of the BJP's victory spread, celebrations erupted at Kamalalayam, the party's Tamil Nadu headquarters. Senior BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, V.P. Duraisamy, Narayanan Thirupathy, and Karu Nagarajan, joined party workers in distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a senior BJP leader and former governor, hailed the party's victory, saying, "In the national capital, the BJP is raising its head, while the AAP is bowing its head in shame, and the Grand-Old-Party Congress is losing its position."

It may be noted that with the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu not far away, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is aiming high for better performance. Presently BJP has four MLAs in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly but in the 2021 assembly elections, BJP was in alliance with the AIADMK, the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that certain public comments made by the BJP president, K.Annamalai, had created a major rift between the AIADMK and the BJP leading to the split in alliance. AIADMK has walked out of the NDA and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the AIADMK and BJP contested separately losing all the seats they contested.

The DMK has already announced that it would win 200 of the 237 assembly seats from Tamil Nadu and a special election management team led by party young leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin is monitoring the situation. The DMK has also appointed full-time workers in all the 237 Assembly seats.

