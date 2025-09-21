TN BJP chief meets EPS in Salem, sparks political curiosity in state politics

Chennai, Sep 21 In a development that stirred political curiosity, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) held a meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran in Salem.

The closed-door discussion, which lasted for nearly an hour, also saw the participation of BJP state in-charge Aravind Menon and vice president K.P. Ramalingam.

Following the meeting, Nainar Nagenthran addressed the media, downplaying the political significance of the interaction.

"It was purely a courtesy call. I met EPS out of respect. We did not discuss politics," he clarified.

He firmly denied speculation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the BJP had any role in AIADMK's internal matters.

"The BJP does not interfere in the internal affairs of any party," he said.

On the question of AIADMK reunification or a potential alliance, Nagenthran remarked that "only time will tell".

The interaction comes against the backdrop of mounting speculation about shifting political equations in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, actor Vijay launched his new political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), declaring his intention to take on the ruling DMK directly.

Asked about Vijay's entry, Nagenthran observed, "There will certainly be a change of government in Tamil Nadu. But it is too early to say whether Vijay's party poses a direct challenge to the DMK. Just starting a party and drawing crowds does not immediately translate into a decisive opposition."

On whether the rise of multiple opposition parties might split anti-DMK votes, Nagenthran was cautious, saying, "In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies."

His statement left open the possibility of shifting alliances closer to the polls. Outlining the BJP's own plans, Nagenthran announced that he would embark on a state-wide political tour starting from Madurai on October 11.

Party insiders suggest that the campaign will be crucial in projecting the BJP as a serious contender in the 2026 Assembly elections, while also testing the waters for potential realignments with parties like the AIADMK.

With Palaniswami's AIADMK maintaining its independent stance and Vijay's TVK promising to redraw the electoral map, Nagenthran's Salem meeting has added yet another layer of intrigue to Tamil Nadu's already dynamic political landscape.

