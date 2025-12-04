TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran arrested amid Thirupparankundram Deepam lamp row

Madurai, Dec 4 BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was arrested on Thursday after he, along with senior party leader H. Raja and members of various Hindu organisations, attempted to climb the Thirupparankundram hill to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp in defiance of police restrictions.

The arrest marked a dramatic escalation in the ongoing dispute over the location of the traditional Deepam ritual.

The controversy intensified after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed that the Deepam lamp be lit on the stone pillar at the hilltop -- departing from the long-standing practice of lighting it inside the Uchipillaiyar Temple hall.

Though the temple administration initially began preparations to comply with the court order, it abruptly withdrew the arrangements on Wednesday morning.

The cancellation triggered widespread protests from the BJP, RSS, Hindu Makkal Katchi, Akhil Bharath Hanuman Sena, South Indian Forward Bloc and several other Hindu organisations.

As demonstrations grew, police imposed Section 144 in the Thirupparankundram area and detained multiple protesters, citing potential law-and-order issues.

The matter returned to court on Thursday, where Justice G.R. Swaminathan struck down the prohibitory order imposed by the District Collector, ruling that the restrictions were unnecessary.

The judge also reiterated that the petitioner must be allowed to light the lamp at the hilltop and directed the Police Commissioner to ensure full security. A compliance report is to be submitted to the court by 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

Following the court order, Nagenthran, Raja and members of the Hindu groups attempted to proceed towards the hill to light the lamp.

However, police personnel blocked them from going further, citing persistent security concerns. The leaders began a protest at the foothill, alleging that the administration was obstructing a court-sanctioned religious ritual.

With tensions rising, police arrested Nagenthran, Raja and several others for allegedly violating prohibitory instructions and creating what officials described as a potential threat to public order.

Officials said the arrests were necessary to prevent further escalation in the sensitive temple zone.

The Deepam dispute has now evolved into a major legal, political and religious flashpoint. Further developments are expected after the police submit their compliance report to the High Court on Friday.

