TN BJP chief says Centre taking steps to convene India-Sri Lanka JWG meeting on fishermen's issue

Chennai, Aug 8 Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has said that the External Affairs Ministry is taking steps to convene the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting of delegates from External Affairs and Fisheries Ministries of the Government of India and their Sri Lankan counterparts to discuss the issue of the state's fishermen.

In a statement on Wednesday, Annamalai said that in 2024 alone 273 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, of whom 204 were released.

A total of 61 persons were remanded in judicial custody while eight others were convicted, he added.

"During our recent meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, we have emphasised on an amicable solution to the fishermen issue. The Minister has promised to convene the Joint Working Group meeting of Indian and Sri Lanka officials to discuss the issue,” the state BJP chief said.

Annamalai had recently led a delegation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu to meet with the External Affairs Minister and apprise him about the plights of state fishermen.

On August 1, a fishing boat from Rameswaram was reportedly hit by a Sri Lankan Naval boat during the early morning hours. There were four fishermen onboard and after being hit by the Sri Lankan Navy, all four fell into the water. While one died and another was reported missing. The remaining two were arrested by the Sri Lankan police and later handed over to the Indian authorities.

