TN BJP chief slams DMK govt over 'rising attacks' on police

Chennai, Sep 11 Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has strongly criticised the DMK government, alleging that law and order in the state has collapsed and police officers are being attacked.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Nagenthran pointed to the shocking incident in Pulianthope, Chennai, where police officers, who tried to arrest an inebriated gang engaged in robbery, were assaulted in broad daylight.

The BJP leader said this brazen attack reflects the DMK government's administrative failure and has created fear among the public while demoralising government officials.

He further alleged that even inside the police station, in the presence of an inspector, the accused used abusive language, issued death threats, and vandalised property without fear of consequences.

"This proves that under DMK rule, the public has lost trust in the police while criminals have lost all fear of the law," Nagenthiran charged.

According to him, such incidents are not isolated. Over the last four years, attacks on police personnel across Tamil Nadu have risen steadily. Nagenthran questioned whether the reason lay in the police being reduced to a "kangaroo court" that merely carried out DMK's political orders, thereby emboldening criminals.

He also raised concerns that integrity and strength within the force may have weakened under the direct control of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Calling the situation "extremely dangerous", Nagenthiran said the Chief Minister's repeated claims of "crushing crime with an iron hand" have turned out to be empty words.

The TN BJP chief urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to act immediately to end the "violence directed at police officers", ensure their safety, and empower them to carry out their duties without compromise.

Nagenthran concluded that only by guaranteeing the safety and independence of the police can the state restore public confidence in its law and order machinery.

