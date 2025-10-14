TN BJP chief tears into DMK over crime and corruption at Tambaram rally

Chennai, Oct 14 BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government during an election campaign rally in Tambaram on Tuesday night, accusing it of administrative failure, corruption, and neglect of public welfare.

In an innovative outreach, Nagenthran used a video presentation featuring testimonials from residents and clips showing poor civic conditions across suburban Chennai. The visuals highlighted recurring water shortages, overflowing sewage, and crumbling roads.

He blamed the state government for “gross mismanagement” of the underground drainage system, claiming that untreated sewage was flowing through residential streets. Referring to a recent incident in Pallavaram, he alleged that three people had died after consuming contaminated water mixed with sewage.

“The government tried to hide the truth by calling it food poisoning,” he charged, accusing the local minister of shielding officials responsible for the lapses. Turning to law and order, Nagenthran painted a grim picture.

“Tamil Nadu has achieved growth in sexual violence,” he said, quoting figures that claimed a 52 per cent rise in crimes against women and a 19 per cent increase in offences against children.

He also alleged that cases under the POCSO Act had shot up by 389 per cent and described Chennai as the “suicide capital” — linking the rise in deaths to drug abuse and administrative failure.

Nagenthran also criticised the DMK for its “double standards” in handling recent tragedies, questioning the government’s selective response to the Kallakurichi hooch deaths and the Karur stampede, which together claimed over 100 lives.

“The legs that did not go to Kallakurichi — why did they go only to Karur?” he asked. Accusing the DMK of running an “anti-people government steeped in bribery and price rise,” the BJP leader said that even essential goods had become unaffordable for ordinary citizens.

He further alleged that the government was discriminating against opposition parties by denying them permission for public meetings. Concluding his speech, Nagenthran appealed to voters to “oust the corrupt Dravidian Model regime” and bring in a government aligned with the Centre.

“Tamil Nadu progressed under MGR and Edappadi Palaniswami because of cooperation with the Union government. Let’s take a vow today to end the DMK’s culture of alcohol and drugs,” he said, urging a united vote for NDA candidates in Chengalpattu district.

