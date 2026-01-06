TN BJP claims irregularities in World Bank-funded project, seeks judicial probe

Chennai, Jan 6 Tamil Nadu BJP, on Tuesday, alleged large-scale financial and administrative irregularities in the implementation of the World Bank-funded RIGHTS project, a flagship disability welfare programme of the state government.

In a statement, A.N.S. Prasad, party spokesperson, claimed that more than Rs 100 crore may have been misused through inflated administrative expenses and alleged muster roll manipulation, and demanded an independent judicial inquiry.

The RIGHTS project, with an outlay of Rs 1,702 crore, was designed to benefit over 18 lakh persons with disabilities (PwDs) through initiatives such as improved accessibility, distribution of assistive devices, vocational training, self-employment support, and rehabilitation services.

The BJP leader, however, alleged that the project’s objectives had been undermined by inefficiency and suspected financial mismanagement.

According to ANS Prasad, the project currently employs 5,432 personnel across 388 unions, resulting in an annual salary expenditure of Rs 107.52 crore. He questioned the necessity of such a large administrative structure and alleged that the prolonged delay in completing the PwD census -- now extending beyond a year -- had created scope for irregularities.

“When the State can enumerate over six crore voters efficiently, the delay in completing a disability census raises serious concerns,” he said.

Prasad further alleged that muster roll manipulation, including the creation of ghost worker entries, had artificially inflated administrative costs, diverting funds meant for direct welfare benefits to PwDs. If proven, he said, such practices would amount to violations of constitutional provisions guaranteeing equality, dignity, and social security, as well as breaches of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and India’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

While acknowledging that the state government has allocated Rs 1,433 crore for disability welfare in the current budget, including Rs 125 crore for assistive devices and the setting up of integrated service centres, Prasad argued that these allocations risk losing impact if administrative excesses continue unchecked.

The BJP spokesperson urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to constitute an inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge to examine alleged fund diversion, staffing irregularities, and muster roll fraud.

He also called for a detailed public disclosure of expenditures and the release of a white paper on the RIGHTS project’s implementation, achievements, and shortcomings. “Persons with disabilities deserve empowerment and transparency, not neglect or exploitation,” Prasad said, warning that failure to address these concerns could invite wider national and international scrutiny of the state’s governance.

