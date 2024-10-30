TN BJP criticises CM Stalin’s ‘selective’ greetings on religious festivals

Chennai, Oct 30 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad on Wednesday accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of selectively greeting religious festivals.

Prasad claimed that while Stalin enthusiastically extended greetings to festivals celebrated by minority communities, he notably omitted Hindu festivals like Vijayadashami, Deepavali, Ganesh Chaturthi, and other Hindu religious and cultural celebrations.

He argued that this perceived bias raises questions about Stalin’s commitment to secularism and his understanding of inclusive governance.

“Secularism, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, is meant to ensure equal treatment of all religions. However, Stalin’s actions seem to contradict this principle,” Prasad stated.

He further noted that by prioritising certain festivals, the Chief Minister inadvertently promotes a sense of division and discrimination.

This selective approach, Prasad said, was especially evident in Stalin’s consistent neglect of Deepavali, a festival celebrated by a large portion of Tamil Nadu’s population.

Deepavali, known as the festival of lights, symbolises the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness.

Prasad said Deepavali transcends religious boundaries and is celebrated with joy by people of diverse faiths.

“Ignoring such a significant cultural event, he argued, not only shows disrespect but also undermines the essence of secularism,” he said.

Prasad emphasised the importance of leaders fostering harmony and unity among communities, suggesting that selectively greeting festivals risks alienating a significant portion of the population.

“This approach undermines social cohesion and sets a dangerous precedent that could further deepen religious divisions,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson stressed that while it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate cultural and religious diversity, it is equally important to ensure that no community feels marginalized or discriminated against.

He stated that a truly secular leader would extend greetings for all religious festivals, regardless of the majority or minority status of the communities celebrating them.

