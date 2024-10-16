TN BJP demands permanent measures against rainwater woes

Chennai, Oct 16 Senior BJP leader and former Tamil Nadu Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the state government for failing to implement permanent measures to address monsoon issues.

The senior leader said that the Tamil Nadu government was still resorting to temporary solutions, such as using motors to pump out water from low-lying areas.

She questioned the claim made by some Tamil Nadu ministers that the state government had completed 90 per cent of the stormwater drain works.

The senior BJP leader pointed out that if 90 per cent of the stormwater drain works had been completed, as claimed by these ministers, then such floods and inundation would not have occurred during the rains yesterday and today.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also a medical doctor, urged the state government to ensure the establishment of more medical camps, emphasising that these camps should benefit a large number of people.

She noted that since mosquito-borne diseases are more prevalent during the rainy season, the government should intensify its efforts and conduct more medical camps.

On Tuesday, several parts of Chennai and surrounding areas experienced flooding and inundation, displacing many people from low-lying areas.

Several subways in Chennai were also inundated, and out of 22 subways, the Ganespuram Subway, Kilpauk Gengu Reddy Subway, Duraisamy Subway, Madley Subway, and Perambur Subway were closed due to water stagnation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and ministers P.K. Sekhar Babu and Ma Subramanian, along with Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, inspected several areas in the city affected by the flooding caused by heavy rains.

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan have also urged the state government to continue preventive measures during the northeast monsoon season to protect people from the impact of inundation.

He said that normal life had been disrupted for people living in low-lying areas, where rainwater had entered houses and shops.

The TMC leader also pointed out that, as the weather department has predicted rains for the next couple of days, the Tamil Nadu government must take all necessary precautionary measures.

G.K. Vasan also called on the state government to ensure a seamless supply of food and water to people accommodated in relief camps.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor