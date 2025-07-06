TN BJP demands urgent action at govt hospital to address ‘gross negligence’

Chennai, July 6 Tamil Nadu BJP has raised serious concerns over an unfolding healthcare crisis at the Government Royapuram R.S.R.M. Hospital in Chennai, and called for an immediate intervention by the state Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad urged the state government to take urgent steps to address what he termed as “gross negligence” in the maternity and child healthcare wing of the century-old hospital.

The hospital, known for its maternity services, has reportedly been carrying out construction activities, specifically painting work, behind the maternity ward, causing significant disturbance to patients.

According to the BJP, loud noises and dust generated from the work are causing severe distress to newborns and their mothers.

“Parents are worried about the potential impact of the constant noise and poor air quality on their children’s health. This lack of planning and disregard for patients’ well-being is deeply alarming,” said Prasad.

The situation escalated further following reports that four newborns developed severe allergic reactions on their necks. These reactions are believed to be caused by unhygienic painting and cleaning practices carried out within the hospital premises, raising serious questions about infection control and patient safety protocols.

“This reflects a complete failure on the part of the hospital administration to maintain a sterile environment,” Prasad alleged.

“Newborns and mothers recovering from surgery are extremely vulnerable. Noise, dust, and unhygienic conditions can aggravate respiratory and dermatological conditions.”

He called for an immediate investigation into the matter, urging the Health Secretary and Health Minister to personally inspect the hospital and ensure accountability for any lapses in protocol.

The BJP also demanded that those responsible for the negligence be held accountable.

“The government must treat this as a priority,” Prasad emphasised.

“The health and safety of patients, especially those from underprivileged and middle-class backgrounds who depend on government healthcare, should never be compromised.”

He further appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that all government hospitals across Tamil Nadu are maintained in a clean, safe, and patient-friendly manner.

