TN BJP flags 'mass fake voters' in CM Stalin's Kolathur seat; complaint sent to ECI

Chennai, Sep 26 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale voter roll irregularities in Kolathur Assembly Constituency (No. 13), represented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Prasad has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate an immediate probe and delete what he claims are more than 19,000 fake and duplicate voter entries.

In a detailed email sent to the ECI's headquarters in New Delhi, Prasad said the complaint was filed under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Article 324 of the Constitution, which empowers the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections.

The BJP spokesperson argued that the purity of the electoral process in Kolathur was "compromised" due to "systemic manipulation" of the rolls.

According to the complaint, an algorithmic analysis of 2023 and 2024 voter data and ground-level checks uncovered 19,476 doubtful entries flagged as potentially invalid, 4,379 duplicate registrations including voters listed multiple times under different EPIC numbers, 9,133 invalid or fictitious addresses such as 30 voter IDs tied to one house, and 5,964 mixed household anomalies where dozens of unrelated voters, often with mismatched community or family details, were shown at single addresses.

Prasad cited findings from the BJP's August 12 report titled 'Ghuspaithiya Vote Bank Se Vote Chori', which was covered by major national media outlets.

He said BJP MP Anurag Thakur had already raised similar concerns at a press briefing on August 13, specifically naming Kolathur as an example of alleged voter fraud.

The complaint calls on the ECI to conduct a comprehensive booth-level audit, launch a Special Intensive Revision of the rolls, and act against officials who failed to maintain voter list integrity.

It also asks for public reporting of corrective measures within 30 days to restore confidence in the democratic process.

Prasad, providing his own voter ID and Aadhaar details, said he was ready to assist the ECI in verifying the data.

The Election Commission has yet to issue a response. If acted upon, the move could trigger one of the most high-profile voter roll clean-ups in Tamil Nadu in recent years, coming just months before parties intensify groundwork for the 2026 Assembly polls.

