TN BJP gears up for 2026 Assembly polls, Nagenthran's statewide tour in October

Chennai, Sep 17 Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran will embark on a statewide tour of Assembly constituencies from October, as the party sets in motion its strategy to strengthen its presence ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The campaign is being structured to take the party’s message directly to the grassroots and prepare its cadre for an intensive electoral battle.

According to party sources, the plan centres on building a robust organisational structure across constituencies and ensuring that leaders who command strong voter support are brought to the forefront.

With the BJP seeking to expand its footprint in the Dravidian heartland, booth-level coordination with the AIADMK cadre has been highlighted as a critical element of the strategy.

This, insiders say, will help the party consolidate its support base while projecting itself as a formidable alternative to the ruling DMK.

The campaign is also expected to involve the participation of senior Union ministers, with schedules to be worked out in the coming weeks.

The BJP is keen to highlight the achievements of the Central government, such as the recent revamp of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other welfare schemes, and ensure that their benefits are effectively communicated to the people.

Leaders have been instructed to showcase these initiatives as evidence of the party’s governance model and its commitment to the state’s development.

At the same time, the BJP is preparing to counter the DMK’s “anti-Tamil” charge against the party, which has been a recurring theme in state politics.

Functionaries have been advised to project the party’s cultural and developmental agenda as inclusive, while reinforcing its commitment to Tamil identity and interests.

The assessment of regional players such as Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has also been factored into the strategy, with efforts to identify areas where these parties could influence voter behaviour.

As part of its wider mobilisation exercise, the BJP has a series of events across Tamil Nadu marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

These programmes, along with Nagenthran’s upcoming tour, are being viewed as the launchpad for the party’s campaign drive. With a renewed focus on ground-level work, the BJP hopes to energise its cadre and build momentum as it positions itself for a bigger role in the state’s political landscape.

