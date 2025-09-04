TN BJP hails PM Modi's GST reforms, contrasts with Trump‘s tariff policies

Chennai, Sep 4 The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms as a “transformative step” that has reshaped India’s economy, while drawing a sharp contrast with the tariff policies of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has entered “a golden era of integrated humanism”, inspired by the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He argued that GST has strengthened transparency, curbed inflation, and provided a level playing field for businesses, ranging from small traders to large enterprises.

Calling GST “a revolutionary reform”, Prasad said it has eliminated loopholes for tax evasion and created price stability.

“Citizens now see tax compliance as a patriotic duty, proudly contributing to nation-building,” he added.

The spokesperson highlighted that on Wednesday, the Union government announced GST rate cuts as an “early Diwali gift”.

Taxes on essentials such as tractors, household appliances, medical equipment, petrol, and diesel were reduced, while GST on 33 lifesaving drugs was brought down to zero.

“This reflects the government’s compassion towards farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, and those dependent on affordable healthcare,” ANS Prasad said.

He contrasted PM Modi’s reforms with Trump’s tariff approach, which he described as “self-serving and restrictive”, arguing that the American leader’s policies strained global trade.

“While Trump’s decisions prioritised political gains, Modi’s policies foster enthusiasm among nations engaged in trade with India, ensuring inclusive prosperity,” he said.

Prasad also praised the role of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling her appointment “a symbol of women’s empowerment”. He said her stewardship has elevated GST into a global benchmark, boosting confidence among entrepreneurs and ensuring that taxation policies benefit all states.

According to the BJP statement, the abolition of the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs -- announced by PM Modi in his Independence Day 2025 address -- has simplified the tax structure, improving ease of living and doing business.

“The GST system is now the cornerstone of India’s economic rise, strengthening revenues and making every citizen a partner in growth,” Prasad said, adding that the reforms are central to the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor