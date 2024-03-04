TN BJP poll panel to meet party high command on March 6 to finalise candidates

Chennai, March 4 The BJP's Tamil Nadu poll panel will meet the party high command on March 6 to prepare the final list of party candidates from the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said on Monday.

BJP MLA and Mahila Morcha national President Vanathi Srinivasan made the announcement after the state unit core committee's meeting at state party headquarters 'Kamalalayam'.

Party state President K. Annamalai chaired the meeting in which Union Minister L.Murugan, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthiran and other office-bearers, as well as BJP national Secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and co-in charge Sudhakar Reddy, were present.

Srinivasan, who is also the Coimbatore South MLA, said that two party leaders would visit each Lok Sabha seat and prepare a list of party leaders to contest the polls. She said that a panel of leaders would be prepared and these leaders would meet the party high command and finalise the list.

She also said that also said the party high command will decide on seat-sharing with alliance partners, and whether the alliance partners would contest on lotus symbol would be decided by it.

The Tamil Maanila Congress of G.K. Vasan, the TMMK, the IJK, the KMK, and New Justice Party have already extended support to the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

