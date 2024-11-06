TN BJP slams DMK leader over Aryan-Dravidian racial theories

Chennai, Nov 6 Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad slammed former Union Minister and DMK leader A.Raja on the Aryan-Dravidian racial divide theory of the DMK leader.

“How much longer will you deceive people with the outdated Aryan-Dravidian racial theories that Ambedkar himself discarded as garbage,” said Prasad.

He said that Raja while responding to actress Kasturi’s remarks at a protest in Chennai had once again reiterated the old narrative from the Justice Party era.

“In 3000 BC, Aryans migrated from Central Asia through the Khyber Pass seeking pastures for their cattle. Brahmins soon took control of religious authority, creating the Manusmriti to establish a societal order that divided people by birth into Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras,” he said.

Prasad said that the Aryan-Dravidian theory is a fictional story fabricated by Christian missionaries like Robert Caldwell to divide Hindus and facilitate conversions.

He said that B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, dismissed the Aryan-Dravidian theory as garbage.

“Figures like A. Raja conveniently ignore this and continue using this divisive theory to perpetuate racial politics in Tamil Nadu. It is true that caste distinctions exist within Hinduism, but they are gradually diminishing. When Hindus recognise a shared identity, these distinctions will fade away,” he said.

The BJP leader said that efforts to eliminate caste disparities have been ongoing for ages, with great souls like Sri Ramanuja working to eradicate caste-based discrimination.

He also said that for nearly a century, the RSS has worked tirelessly at the grassroots level to promote unity and eliminate caste distinctions.

“Former RSS Sarsangachalak Balasaheb Deoras famously declared, ‘If untouchability is not a sin, then nothing else can be’. This firmly underscores that untouchability has no place in Hinduism,” he said.

He added that certain political parties, driven by linguistic and racial fanaticism, divide Hindus along caste lines to secure political gains.

The BJP leader said that these parties form governments by securing votes from certain Hindu groups and religious minorities, but then treat Hindus as second-class citizens. “Their self-serving political strategies are the reason why caste distinctions still persist within Hindu society. Today, it is unacceptable to demean anyone by caste,” he said.

The BJP leader said that it has become commonplace to insult Brahmins, using the term ‘Parppan’ (an epithet they consider derogatory) and mocking their customs and speech openly on social media.

“In Tamil Nadu, no action is taken even when complaints are filed about such incidents. This has forced Brahmins to protest, demanding legal protection. Indian Constitution grants everyone the right to protest for their rights. For over three years now, the people of Tamil Nadu have been disillusioned with the DMK government. Corruption is rampant everywhere,” he said.

He added that is untouchability so prevalent within the DMK that a key leader like Raja cannot even contest in an unreserved seat.

He asked what was Raja’s stance on the DMK’s leadership succession by birth and whether this was not modern untouchability, or can it be called a "Dravidian Manusmriti".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor