TN BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Op Sindoor

Chennai, July 30 The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, accusing him of undermining the Indian Army and playing into the hands of Pakistan.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that Gandhi's comments had "insulted the unparalleled valour of the Indian Army" and "raised serious doubts about his allegiance to the nation".

"The Congress party has deepened this betrayal by casting aspersions that raise a chilling question: Are they defenders of India or apologists for Pakistan?" Prasad said.

He pointed to the recovery of Pakistani identity cards from Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists - Sulaiman, Afghan and Jibran - neutralised in Operation Mahadev, as proof of Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.

"Despite this evidence, the Congress and opposition bloc INDIA have shamelessly peddled narratives that weaken India's resolve," he added.

Prasad contrasted Gandhi's remarks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "powerful and evidence-backed" address in Parliament, where the latter highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor and exposed Pakistan-backed terror networks.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed that India neither forgives nor forgets those who endanger the nation's unity," the BJP spokesperson said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also praised the Army's precision in Operation Mahadev, saying it sent a clear message to the world about India's unbreakable resolve to fight terrorism.

The BJP said Congress and the opposition bloc were repeating their "history of belittling" the armed forces, recalling their scepticism over the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Prasad accused Congress of dishonouring the memory of victims of terrorism by "aligning with Pakistan's propaganda" and attempting to divide the country.

"The opposition bloc, reduced to puppets of the Congress, stands exposed for its anti-national rhetoric. They must stop their covert support for Pakistan and apologise to the people of India," he said.

The BJP reaffirmed that under PM Modi's leadership, India would continue to stand firm against terrorism and its sympathisers.

"We salute our armed forces and their heroic sacrifices. The people of Bharat will not allow Congress and its allies to weaken the nation's unity," Prasad said.

