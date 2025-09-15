TN BJP to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday with ‘Sewa Pakhwada’

Chennai, Sep 15 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a series of programmes under the banner 'Sewa Pakhwada 2025', a nationwide fortnight of service and community outreach from September 17 to October 2.

The initiative will commemorate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

According to Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and Sewa Pakhwada State Coordinator A.N.S. Prasad, the campaign will feature 75 major events across the state with the aim of promoting service, self-reliance, and social progress.

The programmes will be led under the guidance of state BJP president K. Nainar Nagendran and campaign convenor Vinoj P. Selvam. Central to the initiative is the emphasis on 'Vocal for Local' and 'Swadeshi' principles.

BJP leaders said the fortnight will highlight the importance of buying local products, empowering artisans, and strengthening entrepreneurship, especially in the backdrop of global trade challenges such as recent US tariffs.

Khadi purchases on September 17 and October 2 will be promoted as a symbol of rural empowerment and sustainable development.

The Swachhta Abhiyan will kick off at every booth on September 17, with party workers and citizens participating in cleanliness drives. Blood donation camps aiming to collect at least 75 units in each district will be held, coinciding with Vishwakarma Jayanti. Free health check-up camps will also be organised to serve underprivileged communities.

Other highlights include exhibitions tracing the life and contributions of Prime Minister Modi, tree plantation drives at the booth level, and the setting up of 'Namo Streets' across districts to promote environmental sustainability.

Welfare activities such as assistive device distribution for persons with disabilities and awareness campaigns on clean water and sanitation will also form part of the programme. Youth-focused events are planned as well.

A 'Modi Vikas Marathon' will be conducted on September 21 in 75 major cities, followed by sports festivals through December and January under the themes of Viksit Bharat and Drug-Free India. A short film on PM Modi’s sacrifices and achievements will be screened in theatres from September 17 to 24.

The BJP said that with ministers from the Centre expected to join the Tamil Nadu campaign, Sewa Pakhwada 2025 will not only celebrate service and social harmony but also lay the foundation for the party’s resolve to bring an NDA government to the state in 2026.

