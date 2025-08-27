TN BJP urges people to use NaMo App, invokes Vinayagar Chaturthi for state‘s progress

Chennai, Aug 27 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has called on the people of the state to use the NaMo App, describing it as a powerful tool to connect citizens directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government.

In a statement, he urged the public to celebrate the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival by uniting for Tamil Nadu’s progress through active participation in the platform.

According to Prasad, the NaMo App, launched in 2015, has evolved into a “revolutionary bridge” between the government and the people. It provides updates on government policies, Prime Minister Modi’s speeches, videos, and his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, while also allowing users to share feedback and rate the performance of MPs and MLAs.

“The app enables people to highlight shortcomings in schemes, propose innovative solutions, and keep leaders accountable,” he said.

He emphasised that the platform goes beyond conventional politics by bypassing private agencies and offering a transparent space for citizens to voice their concerns and aspirations directly.

Millions of people are already using the app, he added, and it is set to play a role in shaping the BJP’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Prasad encouraged citizens to make use of the platform to report issues in the implementation of Central government schemes, particularly in Tamil Nadu’s districts, and to suggest reforms.

“Feedback received through the app helps the government take swift and decisive action, ensuring effective delivery of welfare and development projects,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Vinayagar Chaturthi, Prasad urged people to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and align the festival’s spirit with a collective commitment to transform Tamil Nadu.

He said the app empowers individuals to contribute directly to public welfare, offer ideas for the Prime Minister’s monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, and ensure that the voices of Tamil Nadu resonate at the national level.

Calling the NaMo App “a platform for a political renaissance”, Prasad appealed to the people of the state to join the movement immediately.

Citizens can download the app by giving a missed call to 1800-20-90-920 or by visiting the link https://nm4.in/dnldapp. “With Lord Ganesha’s blessings and people’s participation, Tamil Nadu can be transformed into a beacon of prosperity and pride,” Prasad concluded.

