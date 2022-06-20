TN Board results: Girls outshine boys in Class 10, 12

Chennai, June 20 The Tamil Nadu school education department announced the results of Class 10 and 12 on Monday. The department said that the pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.07 while that of Class 12 was 93.76.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who announced the results, said that girls outshine boys in both the categories.

The minister said that 4.06 lakh girl students (96.32 per cent) passed in the Class 12 examinations while 3.49 lakh boys (90.96 per cent) passed the examination.

In Class 12, Perambalur recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.95 per cent followed by Virudhunagar at 97.2 per cent and Ramanathapuram at 97.02 per cent.

Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest pass percentage for Class 10 at 97.22 per cent followed by Perambalur at 97.15 per cent and Virudhunagar at 95.96 per cent.

A total of 3,841 students got hundred per cent marks (centums) in science subjects for Class 10 and students got maximum centums in the science subjects. Only one student got full marks in the Tamil language.

However, the maximum number of centums was for Commerce students in Class 12 at 4,634. No cent per cent marks were recorded in Bio-Chemistry, Nutrition and Dietetics, Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture and Advanced Language (Tamil).

The school education minister said that students can call helpline numbers 14417 and 1098 for counselling in case of distress. He also said that there is a separate call centre, which can be used by the students who have scored fewer marks and can be subjected to counselling.

The schools in Tamil Nadu were shut due to the Covid pandemic from the academic year 2020-21. There was a lot of uncertainty about the conduct of Class 12 examinations, but the government announced that the exams would be held.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor