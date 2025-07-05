TN: BSP holds memorial rally on first death anniversary of K Armstrong’s murder

Chennai, July 5 A massive memorial rally was held in Chennai on Saturday to mark the first death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong, who was brutally murdered last year.

The rally saw the participation of over 1,000 BSP supporters, with heavy police deployment across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader and lawyer, was hacked to death by a gang near his residence in Perambur on July 5, 2024. His killing sent shockwaves across the state, sparking widespread protests and condemnation from political parties and civil society groups. The police launched a high-level investigation into the incident and, over the past year, have arrested 27 individuals in connection with the murder.

To commemorate Armstrong’s legacy, the BSP organised a rally culminating at his memorial in Pothur. Supporters raised slogans demanding justice and paid floral tributes at the site. The rally was also marked by calls to continue Armstrong’s struggle for Dalit rights and social justice.

On the occasion, a proposal was made by party leaders and family members to install a full-length statue of Armstrong at the memorial. However, the request was initially denied by the police, citing law and order concerns.

This prompted Armstrong’s wife, Porkodi, to move the Madras High Court seeking intervention. The case came up for hearing earlier this week, during which the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that it had decided to grant permission for the installation of the statue.

The decision has been welcomed by BSP cadres and Armstrong’s family, who see it as a recognition of his contributions to the empowerment of marginalised communities in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Porkodi said, “My husband lived and died for the cause of the oppressed. Installing his statue is not just a tribute to him, but a symbol of resistance and justice for our community.”

Police presence remained high throughout the day in key areas of Chennai, especially near Perambur and Pothur, as a precautionary measure.

The rally concluded peacefully, with senior BSP leaders reiterating their demand for a speedy trial and maximum punishment for those involved in the killing.

