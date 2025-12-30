TN bull owners seek fulfillment of DMK poll promises as Jallikattu season approaches

Chennai, Dec 30 With the jallikattu season set to begin in the coming days, bull rearers across Tamil Nadu have renewed their demand for the implementation of the DMK government’s long-pending promise to provide a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 to native bull owners.

As preparations intensify ahead of the traditional sport, farmers say the assistance is crucial for sustaining indigenous cattle breeds and easing the financial burden on small-scale rearers.

Ravikumar, state president of the Social Justice Council, submitted a petition to the Tiruchy District Collector urging the government to fulfil its 2021 election assurance.

He also sought the withdrawal of the online registration system for jallikattu events, alleging that it disadvantages local farmers and prioritises large, commercial entrants over traditional rearers.

The renewed appeal has gained momentum from Pudukkottai district, which hosts the season’s first jallikattu event at Thatchankurichi every year. The region is also home to a large number of bull owners who participate in multiple competitions across the state.

“Jallikattu is a cultural identity of Tamil Nadu, but the burden of preserving native breeds falls entirely on farmers,” said M. Suresh, a bull owner from Mangadevanpatti who maintains over 40 animals.

“Each bull costs at least Rs 500 a day for feed, care and training. The promised incentive, though modest, would help us survive during months without competitions.”

Echoing similar concerns, Ramesh, who owns 28 bulls that travel across districts for events, said long gaps between competitions often push farmers into debt. “When there are no events, there is no income. Some are forced to sell their bulls despite emotional attachment,” he said.

Younger breeders also stressed the need for support. Kannan (24) and Murugan (47) from Kumappatti, who reared three bulls from calves, said the incentive would recognise their efforts in preserving native breeds.

“Prize money alone is not profit. It only offsets expenses,” they noted. Organisers too have backed the demand. “Many farmers are struggling under mounting costs. Government support can prevent distress sales and protect our indigenous cattle,” said Saravanan, a jallikattu organiser from Tiruchy.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching and uncertainty over future event schedules, bull owners insist that implementing the long-promised incentive now would provide immediate relief and reaffirm the state’s commitment to preserving Tamil Nadu’s traditional sporting heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor