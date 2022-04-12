TN CB-CID commences probe in alleged rape of Dalit scholar at IIT-M

Chennai, April 12 The elite Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department(CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police has commenced an investigation into the alleged rape of a Dalit scholar at IIT-Madras.

The woman scholar had complained that she was mentally and physically abused by her co-scholars.

She has accused a fellow scholar of abuse and rape. The incident, according to the woman complainant had taken place between 2016 and 2020. The complaint was filed in 2020.

The CB-CID commenced investigation on Tuesday and has taken some details on the fellow scholars who have been alleged by the woman as perpetrators of the crime.

Sources in the CB-CID told that the investigation will not leave any stone unturned and the sleuths would take details from the top management of IIT- M. The investigation would focus on whether the Dalit students of the campus were facing any discrimination and whether such trauma had happened to other girl students of the premier institution.

The woman Dalit scholar had alleged that she was physically and mentally harassed by the accused ever since she joined the institution in 2016. In the complaint, she had stated that other co-scholars were also involved in harassing her.

She had alleged that she was sexually abused while on a tour to Kodagu in 2018 during an educational tour and that she had been disrobed and filmed at the campus and the videos have been circulated.

In a statement, the state DGP said that the case has been transferred to the CB-CID as the accused are living abroad and in other states of the country.

