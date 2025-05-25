TN Chief Qazi Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub passes away, funeral today

Chennai, May 25 Dr. Salahuddin Muhammed Ayub, the Chief Qazi to the Government of Tamil Nadu, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 84.

His funeral will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the historic Wallajah Mosque, also known as the Triplicane Big Mosque.

A renowned scholar and respected figure in the Islamic community, Dr. Salahuddin held a Doctorate in Arabic Language and Literature.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Qazi, he served as a professor of Arabic at New College, Chennai, where he earned admiration for his scholarship and dedication to teaching.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow over his passing. In a condolence message, Stalin said: “Dr. Salahuddin Ayub was a respected scholar whose contributions to the welfare of the community were immense. He always showed personal affection towards me since my tenure as the MLA from Thousand Lights. Even during his illness, he remained committed and made it a point to attend Iftar events in which I participated. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Muslim community and to Tamil Nadu as a whole.”

Prince of Arcot, Nawab Muhammed Abdul Ali, also expressed condolences, recalling his family’s longstanding association with the late Chief Kazi.

He described him as “a great scholar and a humble man.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and the Muslim community through a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami also posted his condolences on X, stating: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Chief Qazi of the Tamil Nadu Government and an esteemed scholar who rendered invaluable service to both the Tamil and Islamic communities. His demise is a significant loss not just to the Islamic community but to all of Tamil Nadu. I pray for his soul to rest under the mercy and shade of the Almighty, and extend heartfelt sympathies to his family and to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

TVK leader and Tamil superstar Vijay paid tribute on X, writing, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Tamil Nadu Government’s Chief Qazi, Allama Mufti Dr. Muhammad Salahuddin Ayyubi Qadiri Azhari. He discharged his duties with integrity and righteousness. Despite being entitled to government privileges such as an official residence, a siren-equipped vehicle, and an office, he chose to decline all benefits and served with humility and sincerity.”

In a press release, Nusrat Ali Khan, secretary of the Shia Sunni Unity Movement India, described the late Chief Qazi as “an epitome of unity and a perfect example for the Muslim community.”

Khan added that his services to the nation would be remembered and appreciated forever.

Dr. Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub leaves behind a legacy of scholarship, humility, and service that will continue to inspire generations.

--IANS

