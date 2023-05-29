TN: Child dies of snake bite, parents carry body in arms for 10 km after ambulance drops midway due to lack of proper road

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 : In Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, due to the lack of proper road facilities, the parents of an 18-month-old child who succumbed to a snake bite, carried her body in her arms for 10 km after the ambulance dropped them midway.

The child named Dhanushka succumbed to a snake bite as it took her parents time to reach the hospital in the absence of proper roads in the village.

After the autopsy, her body was handed over to the parents but due to the lack of road facilities the ambulance dropped them 10 km from their destination after which the child's body was carried back home by her parents for final rights, the villagers said.

After the snake bite incident, parents and relatives rushed her to a hospital in Vellore, but the girl died en route.

The parents of the deceased have been identified as Vijay and Priya.

Reacting to this incident on Twitter, NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu said, "I'm devastated to see this news. Heart bleeds as a parent and a human. Where are we heading?? Emotion and compassion seem to have been buried somewhere deep. How can one be so inhuman?? Immediate and stringent action should be taken against the ambulance driver. Urge the authorities to look into this without any delay."

Relatives of the child alleged that the improper road caused a delay in reaching the hospital, as a result, the child could not get treatment on time.

The Annaikattu Police has registered a case under the relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor