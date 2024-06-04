TN: CISF constable shoots himself dead at Coimbatore airport

Chennai, June 4 A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable shot himself dead at the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sahardar from Andhra Pradesh.

Sahardar, who was on duty at the passenger exit point, had gone to the washroom where he shot himself dead using an AK-47 rifle.

On hearing the gunshot, other security staff rushed to the washroom and found Sahardar lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital but was declared brought dead.

Peelumedu police have registered a case.

Police sources told IANS that on preliminary inquiry, it was found that Sahardar was facing several family issues.

