TN Class 12 board exam results declared, 95.03 pc students pass

Chennai, May 8 Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 board examination results were declared on Thursday, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.03, marking a 0.47 per cent increase from last year.

Announcing the results, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that out of 7,92,494 students who appeared for the exams, 7,53,142 students passed.

“Ariyalur district has secured the highest pass percentage at 98.82, followed closely by Erode district with 97.98 per cent,” the minister said.

In government and government-aided schools, Ariyalur once again topped the state with a pass percentage of 98.82.

Subject-wise, the minister reported that 96.99 per cent of students passed in Science, while Commerce students achieved 92.68 per cent.

Notably, 9,536 students scored full marks in Computer Science, the highest number of centums across subjects.

Chemistry followed with 3,181 centum scorers, while 3,022 students secured centum in Mathematics.

Students can access their results online at results.digilocker.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Additionally, results will be sent via SMS to registered mobile numbers.

Originally scheduled for May 9, the results were released a day early. Officials confirmed that measures were taken to ensure students were informed about the change.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 25 across 3,316 centres. Class 11 exams were held from March 5 to March 27, and Class 10 exams from March 28 to April 15, with 4,113 centres hosting the latter.

Over 45,000 teachers were deployed for exam duties, while more than 4,800 flying squads monitored the centres to prevent malpractice.

A dedicated exam control room at the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) operated from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on exam days to address queries from students and the public.

Strict rules barred the use of mobile phones inside exam centres by both students and teachers on duty.

In comparison, the 2024 Class 12 board exams saw 7.72 lakh students appear, including 4.1 lakh girls, 3.6 lakh boys, and one transgender student. That year, 3,93,890 girls and 3,25,305 boys, and the transgender student passed the examination. The School Education Department emphasised that stringent measures were implemented to ensure a smooth, transparent, and fair examination process.

