TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in: Here's How to Check and Download

dge.tn.gov.in HSE Results 2025 OUT: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) on Friday declared the TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC Plus Two Supplementary Exam can now check their results on the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. To access the results, students must enter their registration number and date of birth on the result link. The supplementary exams were held from June 25 to July 2, 2025.

Steps to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Visit the official websites — tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in Click on the “Results” section Select the link for the HSC Second-Year Supplementary Result 2025 Enter your registration number and date of birth View and download your result for future reference

A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam this year. Of these, 7,53,142 students passed, marking an overall pass percentage of 95.03 percent.

The supplementary results for the previous year were released on July 26, 2024.