TN CM Stalin directs statewide reading of preamble on Constitution Day

Chennai, Nov 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed that the Preamble to the Constitution of India be read aloud across all government offices, educational institutions, and autonomous bodies in the State at 11 a.m. on November 26, as part of the Constitution Day celebrations.

The order aims to reaffirm commitment to constitutional values, democratic ideals, and the spirit of federalism.

In his directive, the Chief Minister said that the reading of the Preamble serves as a reminder of India’s core principles, declaring the nation a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

He also recalled the words of distinguished jurist N.A. Palkhivala, who described the Preamble as the “identity card of the Constitution”, capturing its fundamental character and aspirations.

The State government has also encouraged schools, colleges, and other educational bodies to organise a variety of competitions centred around constitutional awareness. These include elocution contests, seminars, debates, and quiz programmes aimed at deepening students’ understanding of constitutional values, rights, and duties.

Officials said these activities are intended to foster a culture of democratic participation among the younger generation.

Emphasising the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, principal architect of the Constitution, the Tamil Nadu government noted that the Constitution stands as a “noble creation” that encapsulates the essence of equality, justice, fraternity, and liberty.

The government further highlighted its continued commitment to state autonomy, respect for federal principles, and the protection of fundamental rights.

A key aspect underlined in the government’s statement was Article 15(3), which empowers the State to make special provisions for the advancement of women and children.

The government reiterated that such constitutional provisions continue to guide Tamil Nadu’s welfare-oriented governance model, particularly in areas of social justice and inclusive development.

Meanwhile, national-level celebrations will be held in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in a special Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 11 a.m. on November 26.

The President of India, Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker, and Members of Parliament from both Houses will join the ceremony. During the programme, the President will lead the nation in the reading of the Preamble.

Both the State and national events seek to reaffirm India’s constitutional spirit and the collective responsibility to uphold democratic values enshrined in the supreme law of the land.

