TN CM Stalin, Vijay's TVK, and INDIA bloc parties to boycott Governor's Independence day reception

Chennai, Aug 14 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will boycott the 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi on Independence Day on Friday, in protest against what his government has described as the Raj Bhavan's continued obstruction of welfare measures and governance.

A statement issued by the state Information and Publicity Department also said that, on the Chief Minister’s advice, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian will also skip the convocation ceremonies of the Alagappa and Thiruvalluvar Universities scheduled for August 18 and 19, respectively.

The government accused Governor Ravi of deliberately reserving the Kalaignar University Bill for Presidential consideration with the intention of delaying it indefinitely.

It also alleged that his political bias was evident in the hurried affidavit he submitted before the Supreme Court in support of a petition filed by BJP member Venkitachalapathy, which had led to the Madras High Court staying the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The government’s statement said the Raj Bhavan’s position mirrored that of the BJP petitioner and that the Governor’s actions were creating stumbling blocks in the administration of higher education in Tamil Nadu.

It also alleged that the prolonged absence of Vice-Chancellors in numerous universities, due to the Governor’s intervention, was adversely affecting the academic prospects of thousands of students in the state.

The boycott call by the DMK has received widespread political backing.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay announced that his party representatives would also stay away from the Raj Bhavan reception. Vijay accused the Governor of "working against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu" and said TVK’s decision was in solidarity with the state government’s stand.

The protest has also been endorsed by the INDIA bloc allies in Tamil Nadu - including the Congress, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Left parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Leaders of these parties said their decision to boycott the function was aimed at sending a united political message against what they described as the Governor’s continued undermining of the democratically elected state government.

The boycott of the INDIA bloc allies reflects the deepening rift between Raj Bhavan and Fort St. George, and underscores the escalating political confrontation over the Governor’s role in state affairs.

