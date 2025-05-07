TN conducts security drills at Kalpakkam, Chennai Port to bolster emergency preparedness

Chennai, May 7 Senior officials in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday conducted large-scale civil defence drills at two critical installations — the Madras Atomic Power Station at Kalpakkam and the Chennai Port — to evaluate and enhance emergency response preparedness.

The exercise is aimed at rehearsing coordinated actions in the event of a crisis, ensuring the safety and security of both personnel and the general public.

As part of the drill, various emergency scenarios were simulated, including the safe evacuation of people to designated shelters and the swift transport of injured individuals for medical treatment.

Officials said the exercise was designed to replicate situations such as an incoming air raid, testing the readiness of systems and personnel to respond effectively under pressure.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) was activated for the drill and operated from the premises of the State Disaster Management Authority at Ezhilagam, Chennai.

During the exercise, the District Disaster Management Authority, under the leadership of the respective District Collectors, coordinated closely with Civil Defence personnel (Home Guards), Fire and Rescue Services, and other key government departments to manage operations on the ground.

Ahead of the drill, a high-level review meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to oversee planning and execution.

The meeting was attended by top officials from both state and central agencies, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Prohibition and Excise), Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management), State Relief Commissioner and Commissioner for Revenue Administration, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Project Director of Madras Atomic Power Station, Chairman of Chennai Port Trust, Chengalpattu District Collector, Inspector General (Home Guards), Inspector General (General), and representatives from the Dakshin Bharat Area.

Officials reiterated that the exercise was a routine mock drill carried out as part of established safety protocols to strengthen preparedness at vital infrastructure sites.

They emphasised that all public activities and services would continue as usual and urged citizens not to panic or be alarmed by the drills at Kalpakkam and Chennai Port.

A press release issued earlier on May 6 highlighted that such drills were essential to ensure readiness in handling emergencies and protecting public safety in the event of actual threats.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to proactive safety measures, stating that lessons from the exercise would help further enhance emergency response systems across the state.

