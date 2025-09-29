TN Congress chief urges end to political blame game over Karur stampede; praises CM Stalin’s swift action

Chennai, Sep 29 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, K. Selvaperunthagai, on Monday appealed to all political leaders to rise above partisan politics and focus on relief for families affected by the deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for the affected district, he said it was “deeply painful” to watch some leaders turn a tragedy into a political weapon.

“When 41 people have died, how can anyone think of politics? This is a time of grief, not blame,” Selvaperunthagai said, urging parties to stand united and help survivors and bereaved families instead of trading accusations.

The September 27 rally at Velayuthampalayam in Karur turned into a nightmare when thousands surged forward after Vijay finished his speech.

The sudden crush left 41 people dead, including women and children, and more than 60 others injured, many still under treatment at hospitals.

Selvaperunthagai lauded Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for “moving like lightning” to take control of the crisis. “The Chief Minister acted immediately — set up a judicial commission of enquiry, mobilised doctors from neighbouring districts, and arranged relief to prevent more loss of life,” he said.

Chief Minister Stalin, who rushed to Karur soon after the tragedy, had earlier said that the government would extend ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to those injured. He also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling and expressing solidarity.

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK had accused the DMK government of security lapses and demanded accountability. However, Selvaperunthagai defended the enquiry panel headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, reminding that the AIADMK itself had appointed her to probe the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing.

“If they trusted her then, why question her now?” he asked.

Actor-politician Vijay, meanwhile, called the loss of lives “irreparable” and announced ₹20 lakh compensation to each bereaved family and ₹2 lakh to the injured.

Selvaperunthagai dismissed BJP leader K. Annamalai’s allegation of political interference, urging everyone to await the commission’s findings. “Every commission submits an interim report. Let’s wait for the truth before making wild claims,” he said, appealing for dignity and empathy in public discourse.

