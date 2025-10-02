TN CPI(M) seeks higher payout, stronger safety measures after Ennore power plant accident

Chennai, Oct 2 The CPI(M) has urged authorities to significantly enhance compensation for the families of nine migrant workers killed in the scaffolding collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power Plant and demanded urgent improvements in workplace safety.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state secretary P. Shanmugam expressed “deep condolences and solidarity” with the victims’ families.

The accident took place on September 30 at a construction site in Vyalur village, Ponneri taluk, Thiruvallur district, where workers from North India were engaged in the building of a new unit when a large scaffold suddenly gave way.

Nine workers died on the spot, while one more remains in critical condition. Officials said it was the second fatal mishap at the same site in two months.

The party sharply criticised the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for failing to maintain adequate safety protocols.

“This tragic incident reflects a gross disregard for human life and labour rights,” the statement said, calling on the state government to initiate action against companies that “continue to neglect worker welfare despite repeated accidents”.

The Tamil Nadu government has so far announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family, while the Centre has pledged Rs 2 lakh. However, CPI(M) said these amounts were insufficient in light of the repeated lapses. It demanded that BHEL pay an additional Rs ₹25 lakh to each family and cover advanced medical treatment for the injured.

Beyond immediate relief, the party pressed for structural changes to protect the rights and lives of migrant workers who form a large share of Tamil Nadu’s industrial workforce. It urged strict enforcement of labour safety norms, regular inspections of large construction projects, and accountability mechanisms for contractors and public sector undertakings alike.

“The government must ensure migrant workers are not exploited or left unprotected,” Shanmugam said, adding that fair wages, social security, and compliance with labour laws should be guaranteed.

The CPI(M) also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government set up a robust monitoring system to prevent future industrial accidents, warning that “the continuing loss of lives due to official apathy cannot be tolerated.”

