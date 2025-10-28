TN delta farmers demand Rs 35,000 per acre compensation as waterlogging damages crops

Chennai, Oct 28 Farmers across the Cauvery Delta are reeling under extensive crop loss as rainwater remains stagnant in thousands of acres of paddy fields, threatening both the harvested kuruvai and standing samba crops.

They have urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant enhanced compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre after conducting a swift and transparent damage assessment.

According to the All Farmers Association Coordination Committee, more than one lakh acres of kuruvai fields in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts continue to remain inundated. Around 50,000 acres of standing samba crops have also been affected, with no signs of water receding soon.

Farmers say they have been forced to hire motors at their own expense to pump out stagnant water to save what little can be salvaged.

P.R. Pandian, president of the coordination committee, said that the situation is particularly grim in parts of Tiruvarur district such as Arasur and Ilaiyur.

“The samba crops are beginning to rot in the waterlogged fields. Even the harvested kuruvai stock has suffered rain damage, as the procurement process has been painfully slow. A shortage of gunny bags continues to delay collection in several Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs). The state government must take full responsibility for the loss and expedite relief,” he said.

Pandian estimated that nearly two lakh metric tonnes of paddy remain uncollected in Tiruvarur district alone, with similar conditions in adjoining districts.

He urged the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to immediately transport paddy with higher moisture content to prevent further spoilage and to step up procurement on a war footing.

The farmers’ leader also called for framing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for paddy procurement to avoid a repeat of this crisis in the future.

He alleged that the transportation of procured paddy was being mismanaged due to the lack of oversight. “Lorry operations are not under the direct control of TNCSC officials but are being dictated by contractors. This has to change if the system is to become accountable,” Pandian added.

