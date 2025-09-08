TN Delta farmers press for tripartite meeting, demand paddy procurement in 50 kg bags

Chennai, Sep 8 Delta farmers of Tamil Nadu have renewed their appeal to the state government to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss paddy procurement policies, a practice that was regularly followed in the past but has not been held for the last two years.

Farmers argue that such a platform would allow them to voice their concerns and push for long-pending reforms in procurement practices. One of their primary demands is for paddy procurement to be shifted from the existing 40 kg bags to 50 kg bags during the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS).

Farmers say that using 50 kg bags would reduce deductions and corruption while easing the burden on cultivators.

“While commodities like sesame, cotton, black gram, green gram, maize, ragi, pepper, and other grains are procured in 100 kg bags, paddy alone is restricted to 40 kg bags. This not only leads to irregularities but also forces us to pay bribes and bear unnecessary deductions,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalanathan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.

He claimed that farmers are compelled to pay up to Rs 60 per 40 kg bag as a bribe, in addition to losing two kilograms of paddy per bag through deductions. Farmers point out that other government departments, including the Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business Department, procure paddy in larger bags of 75 kg, while fertilisers and multi-grains are handled in 50 kg bags.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), however, continues to rely on the smaller 40 kg bags, putting cultivators at a disadvantage. The tripartite meeting, traditionally held before the start of procurement, used to include officials, elected representatives, and farmers, giving cultivators the opportunity to influence policy decisions.

Farmers now allege that the state’s hesitation to convene such meetings has left them without a formal channel to address grievances.

“We have been demanding procurement in 50 kg bags for years. It would reduce the quantum of deduction and bring fairness into the system. Without such reforms, farmers remain at the receiving end,” Vimalnathan added.

With procurement for the current season underway, farmers remain anxious, hoping that the government will heed their call, revive the tripartite meeting system, and take steps to ensure that their demands are finally addressed.

