TN district tense after woman's partially burnt body found

Chennai, May 25 The situation in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu became tense after the body of a missing woman, a seaweed collector, was recovered from the premises of a private shrimp farm on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old woman had left her home on Tuesday to collect seaweed for a living.

After she did not return home till evening her husband lodged a complaint with the Vadakadu police station. During the search operation, the police found her partially burnt body near the premises of a private shrimp farm, and later took into custody six workers of the farm.

Local people barged into the private shrimp farm and destroyed the materials kept in the farm and thrashed the workers there.

Police said that the investigation was on to find whether the shrimp farm workers, who were migrant labourers from other states, were involved in the murder of the woman. Police is also investigating whether she was sexually assaulted.

A large number of people protested outside the Vadakadu police station demanding the police to hand over the culprits to them. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police, Karthik reached the spot and was holding discussions with the agitated local people.

The body of the woman was sent for post-mortem to the government Hospital, Ramanathapuram.

A heavy police contingent was present at the Vadakkadu police station premises.

