TN emerges as top-performing state with 11.19 pc growth: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Coimbatore, Dec 30 Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu has emerged as the best-performing state in the country, recording an impressive economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent, attributing the achievement to the inclusive and people-centric governance model of the Dravidian government.

Speaking after inaugurating a state-of-the-art hockey stadium built for Rs 9.67 crore in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi said the “Dravidian model of governance” had drawn national attention for its focus on social justice, welfare, and balanced development.

He noted that the growth achieved by Tamil Nadu was not incidental but the result of sustained policy efforts and inclusive governance practices.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated an elephant camp and unveiled a series of modernisation initiatives for the Forest Department aimed at strengthening wildlife conservation and improving animal welfare.

In addition, he laid foundation stones for new development projects, inaugurated completed works, and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries during the visit.

Recalling the legacy of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi said both he and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had always given special importance to the development of Coimbatore.

“From the very first day in office, the Chief Minister has insisted that government schemes must reach every section of society. Our governance model is designed not only to benefit those who voted for us, but to ensure that even those who did not support us feel the impact of inclusive development,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, the Deputy Chief Minister referred to several flagship initiatives, including the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme providing free bus travel for women, the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme encouraging girls’ education, and the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme offering monthly financial assistance to women heads of families.

He further announced that the government would soon distribute 10 lakh laptops to college students across the state, reinforcing its commitment to education and digital empowerment.

Udhayanidhi said the Dravidian model stands as a people-centric governance framework that prioritises social justice, economic growth, and equal opportunities. He added that Tamil Nadu’s progress under the present government reflects a clear vision of inclusive development that seeks to uplift every section of society.

