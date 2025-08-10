TN engineering admissions final round: Tentative seat allotments to be released

Chennai, Aug 10 The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) process for 2025 has reached its concluding phase, with tentative seat allotments for the third and final round of counselling scheduled to be released on Sunday.

According to officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which oversees the admissions, choice filling for general category students in the final round closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"In the third round, students with cut-off marks ranging from 143 to 77.5 took part in the counselling," a senior DOTE official said.

"Tentative allotment of seats will be released today, and students who receive an allotment must confirm their acceptance on or before August 11."

For candidates who confirm their acceptance of seats, the provisional allotment orders will be issued on August 12. On the same day, students who wish to opt for "upward movement" - a process allowing them to move to a higher-preference course or institution if a seat becomes available - can also submit their choice.

Once the data from all rounds and categories is scrutinised, the DOTE will release the final provisional allotment of seats for the 2025 academic year on August 20.

The third round of counselling also includes government school students in the general category who are availing the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation.

Officials confirmed that the schedule for tentative and provisional allotments for these students will follow the same timeline as the general category. This year's TNEA process has been conducted entirely online, with students selecting their preferred institutions and courses through the official portal.

The three-round counselling system aims to ensure transparency and maximise opportunities for candidates across categories, while the upward movement option gives them an additional chance to secure a more preferred seat.

Admissions under TNEA are carried out based on Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with normalisation applied for candidates from different boards. The process covers engineering and technology courses offered by government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges across Tamil Nadu.

With the release of tentative seat allotments today, the long wait for thousands of aspiring engineers in the state is nearing its end. For many, the coming week will decide not just their college, but the next major step in their academic journey.

