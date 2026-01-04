TN: Ex-MP and Dravidian ideologue L. Ganesan no more

Chennai, Jan 4 L. Ganesan, a veteran Dravidian ideologue and former Member of Parliament who played a significant role in Tamil Nadu's linguistic and social justice movements, passed away early on Sunday at his residence in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

He was 91.

According to family sources, Ganesan had been battling age-related health complications for some time and breathed his last at his home in Ram Nagar on Medical College Road, where he had been residing with his family since 2006.

Born on April 24, 1934, in Kannathankudi village of Thanjavur district, Ganesan was drawn to public life at a young age. While studying law, he was inspired by the Tamil linguistic struggle and the ideals of social justice, which led him to join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, founded by C. N. Annadurai.

He actively participated in the anti-Hindi imposition agitations of the 1960s, a defining phase of the Dravidian movement. During the Emergency, he was detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), an episode that strengthened his commitment to democratic values.

Ganesan went on to build a long and distinguished legislative career. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Orathanadu Assembly segment in 1967, and later again in 1971 and 1989.

He also served as a member of the erstwhile Tamil Nadu Legislative Council. At the national level, he represented Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1986.

During the DMK government between 1989 and 1991, he served as Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In a later phase of his political journey, Ganesan quit the DMK and became one of the founding members of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, floated by Vaiko.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tiruchi Parliamentary Constituency on an MDMK ticket in the 2004 general elections. However, differences with the party leadership led to his removal from the MDMK praesidium in 2006 and his expulsion in 2008 for defying the party whip during the trust vote faced by the Manmohan Singh government.

Ganesan later returned to the DMK, where he was accorded a warm reception and honoured with the title 'Mozhipor Thalapathy' (Commander of the Linguistic Struggle).

He continued to be part of the party's high-level executive committee, remaining active in political and ideological discussions until his final years.

The last rites of L. Ganesan will be held at his native place on Monday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor