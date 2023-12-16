TN expedites Chennai’s Ennore Creek oil spill clearance amid looming deadline

Chennai, Dec 16 The Tamil Nadu government is expediting efforts to address the oil spill in Chennai's Ennore Creek in an effort to meet the December 17 deadline set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On the day of the deadline expiration, the government will have to subit a report as well.

The agencies esponsible for clearing the oil spill -- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TPCB) -- have deployed 75 boats with 300 personnel to intensify mitigation efforts.

The state government has also increased the deployment of booms, skimmers and skilled experts.

The NGT is scheduled to hear the matter on December 18, and authorities are working towards presenting a comprehensive report.

Earlier, the Tribunal had criticised the state government and authorities for the delay in responding to the disaster.

It questioned the CPCL, asking if they truly understood the gravity of the situation.

The CPCL maintained that, with their best efforts, they will clear 95 percent of the oil spill by December 18.

Authorities are hopeful that they will complete the cleanup by December 17.

As floodwaters, caused by cyclone Michaung, entered homes and buildings, oil from a CPCL refinery began leaking into the Kosasthalaiyar River in north Chennai via the Buckingham Canal and storm drains on December 4.

Efforts to control the spread allegedly began on December 7.

The Tamil Nadu government claims to have removed 20 tonnes of oil-soaked soil and 7,000 litres of affected water so far.

An inquiry is underway to determine how the spillage occurred.

A study has been initiated to assess the environmental impact, and consultation with IIT-Madras has been made for the scientific removal of the spill and the restoration of water quality.

