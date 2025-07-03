TN extends ‘Water Bell’ system to all private schools to promote student hydration

Chennai, July 3 After witnessing positive outcomes in government and aided schools, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has now made it mandatory for all private schools in the state to implement the ‘Water Bell’ system, aimed at promoting regular hydration among students.

In a directive, the Directorate of Private Schools (DPS) in Chennai instructed all District Educational Officers (DEOs) to ensure the immediate rollout of the initiative.

The circular emphasised that students must be encouraged to carry water bottles from home and that awareness campaigns on the importance of hydration should be integrated into daily school routines.

“Teachers should use the morning assembly as a platform to explain the health benefits of drinking water regularly, especially in a school setting,” the circular noted.

To facilitate this, schools have been advised to introduce a special bell -- distinct from the usual class and break bells -- to indicate designated hydration breaks. While the DPS has recommended timings such as 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. for these breaks, individual schools are free to adjust the schedule according to their specific needs. Importantly, the system does not require students to leave their classrooms.

Teachers have been asked to allow 2-3 minutes during lessons for students to drink water without disrupting the flow of teaching.

The initiative has been met with widespread appreciation from both parents and educators.

Manonmani G, a bank employee of Salem, said, “My daughter, who studies in Class 6 at a private matriculation school, often comes home visibly tired and dehydrated. I hope this step will make a real difference,”

Educationist K. Leninbharathi, who had earlier petitioned the government to implement such a system across all schools, praised the decision as a significant step towards student well-being. “Dehydration affects concentration, energy levels, and overall classroom performance. Regular hydration through a structured system like this is essential,” he said, urging DEOs to ensure strict compliance in all private institutions.

R.Saravanakumar, Chairman of a private CBSE school in Kanyakumar, while speaking to IANS, said, “Many private schools, including schools under our management, had already adopted the system voluntarily. This official mandate only strengthens a best practice that is already showing benefits.”

With this expansion, Tamil Nadu aims to make student health a shared priority across all school systems.

