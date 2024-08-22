TN farmers protest against state government's acquisition of agricultural land for SIPCOT

Chennai, Aug 22 Farmers in the Cauvery delta districts of Tamil Nadu have opposed the state government's acquisition of land for the new plant of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

Senior farmers leader P.R. Pandian, in a statement, said that this act of the state government would lead to reducing cultivable land in the delta districts. He said that farmers were not apprised of the acquisition of agricultural land and would oppose the government action.

Pandian, in the statement, said that they would oppose the acquisition of agricultural land.

He added that the state government had announced in the Assembly its intention to acquire land for agricultural industries but demanded that it should clarify the spot where the industries are to be established and demanded a white paper on the issue.

Pandian, in the statement, said that the farming community would never allow the government to acquire land for the corporate firms to enter into farming for corporate purposes.

The SIPCOT‘s plans to acquire vast tracts of land for its Phase-III project had triggered mass protests by farmers and local residents during November 2023. The situation flared up when, on November 16, 2023, the Tiruvannamalai District Collector invoked the Goonda Act,1970 against seven of the arrested persons on the basis of the recommendations from the district Superintendent of Police. After severe criticism from various quarters including opposition political parties as well as DMK allies, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin revoked the Goonda Act provisions.

Talking to IANS, K.N. Murukesan, Director of the Social and Environmental Study group, an environmental think tank based in Erode, said: "The SIPCOT is acquiring vast tracts of land in the Delta region which is the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu. The SIPOT and local administration should take the affected farmers into confidence and move forward." "Otherwise there will be strong protests," he added.

Pandian also charged that the Union government failed to give the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the M.S. Swaminathan committee.

