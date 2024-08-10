TN Forest dept to sensitise fishermen on marine species rescue operations

Chennai, Aug 10 The Tamil Nadu Forest Department plans to spread awareness among fishermen across the state coasts involved in handling endangered marine species during rescue operations, officials said.

Balan Jagdish Sudhakar, the wildlife warden of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, said on Saturday in a statement that the Forest department recently hosted special training sessions for fishermen on handling marine species while rescuing them, as species like dugongs were hyper-sensitive.

He also said, "The department has been taking a series of measures towards protecting endangered marine species. It is appreciable that the number of rescue efforts carried out by fishermen has greatly increased."

The fishermen of Ramanathapuram range were involved in successfully rescuing six endangered marine species as of April 2024.

Two dugongs, three turtles and one pygmy killer whale were rescued in coastal areas across the state by fishermen till April 2024, according to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

It may be noted that the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay in Ramanathapuram comprises many marine species, including the endangered dugongs, Olive ridleys, dolphins and porpoises.

The Forest Department continues to take measures to protect and preserve marine species.

The Forest Department official also said in the statement that it has distributed special awards and prizes to fishermen, who had indulged in rescuing endangered marine species.

The statement also added that turtles were at a risk of being endangered during the hatching season and the department has been conducting a study to improve the success rates of hatching.

Measures are being taken to protect, rescue and release marine species in need of help.

A series of awareness campaigns and classes about handling endangered species during rescue operations have been hosted among the fishermen in Ramanathapuram.

Official sources said that in 2022-2023, 102 rescue operations were carried out, while in 2023-2024, 92 such operations were carried out.

More than 80 rescued marine species were turtles, while the remaining were dolphins and dugongs.

