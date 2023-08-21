TN Forest Dept to take strict action against wildlife meat trade

Chennai, Aug 21 The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to take stringent action against poaching of wild animals and selling their meat after the state witnessed a recent spike in such sales.

Department officials told IANS that organised networks use social media platforms like WhatsApp, to deliver the meat to their customers.

Recently, the Department had conducted a sting operation in the Ramanathapuram district and arrested two persons who were involved in trade of wildlife meat.

During separate raids in several other district, officials recovered the meat of wild rabbits, aquatic birds, hares, quail, and francolins.

Generally, these animals and birds are found near waterbodies and frequent hunting will lead to the reduction in the numbers of these species, according to forest officials.

Meanwhile, the Department is also planning a major campaign across the state to communicate the ill effects of wildlife poaching and how it affect sthe balance of environment and environmental practices.

