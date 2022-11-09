TN GDQ plot scam: ED attaches property of ex-IAS officer, others

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have attached assets worth Rs 14.23 crore belonging to three persons Parvin Jaffar, the wife of M.S. Jaffar Sait, former IG Police (Intelligence wing) Tamil Nadu; R. Durgashankar, former Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and T. Udayakumar of Landmark Construction, Chennai.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against seven individuals, namely Jaffar Sait and his wife Parvin, K. Murugaiya, Executive Engineer, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Chennai; K. Rajamanickam, IAS (Retd), the then Secretary to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu; , I.Periyasamy, former Minister for Housing, Government of Tamil Nadu, and R. Durgashankar, a private person and T. Udayakumar of Land Mark Construction.

The ED had learnt during the investigation that wrongful allotment of the Government Discretionary Quota, i.e., GDQ plots was done by I. Periyasamy, the then Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Tamil Nadu.

A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment. Rajamanickam, who was the then Secretary to the then Chief Minsiter Thiru M Karunanidhi got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R. Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ.

Parvin Jaffar and R. Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar of Landmark Construction for joint development of the combined land in order to maximise the fruits of crime.

Udaykumar financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of Joint Development Agreement.

The said monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R. Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Parvin Jaffar, R. Durgashankar and T. Udayakumar generated huge amount of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment on the said allotted plots and realised the money by way of selling the flats to the general public.

Out of the total proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.86 crore generated by three of them, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 14.23 crore have been provisionally attached.

Further investigation in the matter was on.

